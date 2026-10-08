Private plane makes emergency landing inside Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A civilian aircraft landed inside Hill Air Force Base on Thursday after reportedly experiencing engine trouble, according to the base.

Emergency response crews from Hill Air Force Base responded to the plane, which landed near the intersection of Wardleigh Road and Perimeter Road near the base's north gate. The base temporarily closed the gate Thursday morning.

The pilot was the only person in the plane and landed without injuries, according to the base.

Safety officials at Hill coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the cause of the emergency landing and how to remove the aircraft from within the base.