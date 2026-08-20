Watch live: Gov. Spencer Cox holds monthly news conference

By Daniel Woodruff and Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Posted - Aug. 20, 2026 at 9:51 a.m.

 
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his monthly news conference during the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on March 19.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his monthly news conference during the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on March 19. (Trent Nelson)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will take questions from reporters during his monthly news conference Thursday morning.

It will be Cox's first PBS Utah news conference this summer and the first since several Republican incumbents in the state lost their seats amid a growing anti-incumbency movement in the June primary elections.

Cox was also recently underwater with voters in an approval poll by Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics this week. That poll, which shows his approval rating at 41% compared to 51% in January, marks the first time the governor has had a negative approval rating, but continues a recent downward trend.

Watch the news conference streamed live from the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Daniel Woodruff, KSLDaniel Woodruff
Daniel Woodruff reports for KSL 5 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and fill-in anchors at KSL.
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

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