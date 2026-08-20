Watch live: Gov. Spencer Cox holds monthly news conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will take questions from reporters during his monthly news conference Thursday morning.

It will be Cox's first PBS Utah news conference this summer and the first since several Republican incumbents in the state lost their seats amid a growing anti-incumbency movement in the June primary elections.

Cox was also recently underwater with voters in an approval poll by Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics this week. That poll, which shows his approval rating at 41% compared to 51% in January, marks the first time the governor has had a negative approval rating, but continues a recent downward trend.

Watch the news conference streamed live from the Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.