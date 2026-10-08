Candidates clash over Iran war, gas prices in Utah 4th District debate

EPHRAIM — Democrat Jonny Larsen was aggressive in attacking Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, during a debate Thursday evening, but the political newcomer's relative inexperience showed at points as he stumbled over some responses and admitted to having a "brain fart" on stage.

The two candidates for Utah's 4th Congressional District addressed prices and the war in Iran, among other topics, as they squared off from the Eccles Performing Arts Center at Snow College.

Larsen, a Marine veteran, made direct appeals to Republican voters, pitching himself as a moderate, "blue dog" Democrat. As Americans continue to sour on President Donald Trump's handling of the economy and the conflict in the Middle East, he tried to tie Kennedy to the president and Republicans in general.

In his closing remarks, Larsen asked voters: "Would you like a blue dog or a lapdog to this administration?"

Kennedy defended his record in Congress and repeatedly leaned into conservative arguments for a smaller federal government, calling for "making Washington smaller and Utah stronger." The freshman congressman evoked Utah's pioneer history in his closing remarks and said Utahns "have the opportunity to work together to build a brighter future."

"It's about time with our pioneers that we recognize that they did their part," he said. "Now it's time for us to do our part."

Moderator Doug Wilks began the hourlong debate, which was hosted by the Utah Debate Commission, by asking both candidates what they would do to bring down gas prices, which have spiked this year following Trump's military strikes in Iran.

Kennedy defended the president's goal of preventing the Iranian regime from obtaining nuclear weapons, and touted a bill he sponsored, the License to Drill Act, that would extend the Bureau of Land Management's ability to process oil and gas permits.

"I, along with many others, fill up the tank just like you and recognize how difficult it is," he said. "I recognize also the fact that we have an Iranian regime that chants 'death to America' on a regular basis. ... So, I support President Trump as he seeks to bring safety not only to the American people but also to the world."

Larsen called out his opponent for voting against resolutions to limit Trump's authority to wage war, calling for an immediate end to "this illegal war."

"We were told last year the Iranian regime did not have nuclear weapons because we had destroyed the building to do so, and yet here we are yet again in a forever war," he said. "We absolutely need to end this illegal war, to bring order back so that the price of barrel comes down."

In response, Kennedy said he didn't want to "tie the president's hands in the middle of a national security crisis" and said he and his team are working to see the war brought to an end. Speaking to reporters after the debate, he acknowledged that people "have a right to be angry and concerned about how things are going," when asked about the potential for a backlash against the GOP.

"I'm proud of President Trump working on this," he said of Iran, "although I know the American people are paying a price and I want us out of this as fast as we can get out of there."

While Larsen seemed comfortable on the offensive over the Iran war, he struggled at other points, pausing, trailing off and finally declining to answer about energy and the environment about midway through the contest. He later apologized "for having a brain fart there" and resumed his answer.

"I think I did really great," he told reporters after the debate, but added: "I wish I would have been able to answer the questions just a slightly bit better. We're all human, you know, and it's easy to have a little bit of a brain fart, a human moment, but that's what makes us human."

Both candidates said they plan to continue efforts to get out the vote over the next few weeks.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing this whole time: Boots on the ground, meeting with voters, meeting with the constituents that I'm about to represent so that they actually feel heard," Larsen said.

"We're proud of the work that we can do," Kennedy told reporters. "We're happy to take good ideas from wherever we can get them, and I think that's something that resonates with the people of Utah."

Ballots for the general election will be sent out Oct. 13, and Election Day is Nov. 3.