Witness, deputy fought to save 6-year-old who died after impact from vehicle

WEST HAVEN — A 6-year-old girl died early Thursday from injuries she suffered after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night. Weber County Sheriff's Office Lt. Charles Creager said a deputy who was in the area at the time of the accident responded immediately.

"Incidents like this are very difficult for everyone that's involved. We're very proud of the deputy and the way he handled the situation," Creager said.

Jody Taylor, who lives just a few houses down from where the crash occurred, said her friend ran over to help while she called 911.

"There was a sheriff's officer coming down the street at the time of the accident," Taylor recalled. "I think he probably saw it happen. So he was there very quickly, and they both jumped in and performed CPR on the child until further medical could arrive."

Creager said the driver of the vehicle that hit the girl was cooperative and remained at the scene. Taylor said the driver looked young and devastated, possibly in his 20s.

"It was pretty hard on the family, I'm sure," Taylor added. "I went to the mom who was on the sidewalk, pretty hysterical and (I) just tried to keep her from passing out or, you know, getting too close."

Creager said the Weber Metro CRASH team is handling the investigation, which happened near 2550 South and 2700 West.

"They will do a full investigation and reconstruction of the scene," he said.

An extended family member of the young girl told KSL on Thursday that the incident has been very tough on the family and that it should be a time to "come together as a community" and care for your loved ones.