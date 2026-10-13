Utah man accused of operating multiple investment fraud schemes facing federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses a Utah resident of operating multiple investment fraud schemes that resulted in approximately 200 victims losing millions of dollars.

Parker James Wilde, 29, of Draper, was charged in federal court with securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

The indictment comes after Utah's 4th District Court in December 2025 ordered Wilde to pay a monetary judgment of up to $7.9 million.

From 2020 to 2023, Wilde sold a fraudulent business that promised consumers passive income through automated Amazon store business opportunities. Consumers would pay him an up-front "consulting fee" between $5,000 and $20,000, plus an "inventory cost" of $7,000 to $10,000 for each product type sold on the Amazon store, according to the original complaint filed by the division in February.

Along with the monetary judgment, the court order permanently prohibits Wilde from participating in any money-making schemes, engaging in telemarketing or offering any business opportunities for sale within the state of Utah.

"Wilde allegedly solicited investors in a 'done-for-you' e-commerce investment scheme promoted primarily through a curated social media display of investor success, personal affluence, and specialized knowledge," the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah said. "Wilde also allegedly solicited investors in a day trading scheme, promising significant returns based upon his expertise within the cryptocurrency investment industry.

Wilde is scheduled to stand trial in December.