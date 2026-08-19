Teen dies after falling several hundred feet while hiking Devils Castle Trail

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Updated - Aug. 20, 2026 at 4:29 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 19, 2026 at 10:32 p.m.

 
A 16-year-old boy died after falling several hundred feet while hiking near Alta on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy died after falling several hundred feet while hiking near Alta on Wednesday. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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ALTA — A 16-year-old boy died after falling several hundred feet while hiking near Alta on Wednesday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team responded to a report of a teen hiker who fell several hundred feet while hiking Devils Castle Trail with three companions.

The 16-year-old hiker was dead when first responders found him, according to the sheriff's department. Police said the three companions were monitored down the trail and then transported off the mountain.

Officers said multiple agencies assisted in the search, including the Alta Marshals and the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau.

Following the teen's death, access to Devils Castle was temporarily closed while law enforcement officials investigated the scene. The Salt Lake Sheriff's Office said it expected to reopen the area on Friday.

"Our thoughts are with this young man's family, friends and everyone who was with him during this tragic incident," Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said. "I am grateful to our Search and Rescue volunteers and all of the responding agencies who worked together in extremely difficult terrain to reach the group and bring the remaining hikers to safety.

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