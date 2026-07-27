SWAT response leads to armed man's arrest

NIBLEY, Cache County — A man was arrested on Sunday by SWAT officers in Cache County after his family members contacted law enforcement for help.

Abraham Quezada, 37, was at the center of the response at a house near 3800 South and Main Street. Quezada's family was concerned for their safety, leading them to contact law enforcement and inform responders that Quezada had two handguns, the Cache County Sheriff's Office said.

A responding officer first visited an address away from the home to speak with Quezada's concerned family member. The family member told police that Quezada had recently become aggressive and had no reasoning behind his actions, a police affidavit stated.

The family member told police that Quezada moved into the home months ago, and on Sunday, Quezada yelled at the family member to get out of the house, saying that he owned the residence, according to the police report.

The family member said that Quezada then ripped an interior camera off the wall while yelling at them, which prompted the family member and other individuals to leave after Quezada refused to exit the house, according to the affidavit.

"Quezada, who has been in prison, had an active felony warrant out of Idaho and the fresh domestic violence charges," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Upon initial contact by responding deputies, Quezada stated that he was not going back to prison and refused to come out peacefully."

The Cache County SWAT team and armored vehicles were called in due to statements from Quezada, the presence of firearms and an active warrant.

A family member expressed fear that "he will kill me," the sheriff's office said.

Quezada peacefully surrendered after negotiations with SWAT members, and multiple firearms were recovered at the house, according to the sheriff's office.

A search warrant was used by police to search the residence for guns and illegal narcotics. While searching Quezada's room, police found a locked cabinet containing unused insulin syringes, two loaded pistols with one bullet in the chamber and a third pistol, according to the police report.

Several firearm holsters were also found in Quezada's room, and Quezada asked for an attorney after being read his Miranda rights, the police report said.

"We also want to deeply thank our citizens and neighboring community members," the sheriff's office said. "By giving our team the necessary space and leeway to operate, you helped ensure we could safely apprehend a dangerous felon and bring a high-risk situation to a peaceful resolution."