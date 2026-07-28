South Kanosh in 'set' status to evacuate due to Widemouth 2 Fire

KANOSH, Millard — A "set" status was issued for people living south of Kanosh, as crews work to contain the Widemouth 2 Fire.

The Widemouth 2 Fire sparked Monday and reached 5,000 acres with 0% containment Tuesday night, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that multiple agencies responded to the blaze, and 150 firefighters were fighting the flames, with more in the sky.

On Tuesday night, the Utah Division of Emergency Management issued an evacuation notice on behalf of the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown how many structures, if any, are threatened by the fire.

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