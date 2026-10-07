Semi crash in Tooele County causes heavy delays, temporary closure

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TOOELE — Two semitrucks crashed while traveling west on I-80 on Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy delays after a passenger in one truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One semi was attempting to merge onto I-80 when it struck the other, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The trucks came to rest off the north shoulder of I-80, but UHP Lt. Zach Randall said there was debris from the crash all over the road.

One individual, a passenger riding in the semi truck that crashed into the north shoulder, received a large cut on their thigh, prompting police to call for a tourniquet. Medical personnel were on the scene after the crash, treating the individual before they were taken to the hospital.

A medical helicopter was originally called to the scene, according to Randall, but the individual was ultimately taken via ground ambulance.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

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