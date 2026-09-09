Pregnant mother of 9 from Manti dies in auto-pedestrian accident; newborn in NICU

MORONI, Sanpete County — A family from Manti is grieving the loss of their mother after an auto-pedestrian accident took her life.

According to a GoFundMe* account, the woman was identified the woman as Rebeca Hafen, a mother of nine who was pregnant with her ninth child at the time of the accident.

"(Rebeca) was out on a walk when she was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital," the GoFundMe stated. "Because she was late in her pregnancy, doctors had to perform an emergency delivery, and their new baby is now in the NICU."

"The fundraiser has reached over $60,000 in donations and is said to help Tyson (Hafen) and his family through the difficult days ahead," with donations going toward "medical expenses, recovery-related needs, and caring for the children," it says.

"Any support can help ease some of the burden and give Tyson space to focus on his children and newborn baby during this painful time," it stated. "Every gift, prayer, and act of kindness means so much to this family right now."

KSL has not yet learned the location or circumstances surrounding the accident. This story may be updated with those details.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.