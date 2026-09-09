Pregnant mother of 9, baby from Manti die in auto-pedestrian accident

MORONI, Sanpete County — A family from Manti is grieving the loss of their mother and a baby after an auto-pedestrian accident took their lives.

The incident happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. at 1808 E. Dairy Lane just north of Moroni, according to Utah Highway Patrol, who identified Rebeca Hafen, 34, as the pedestrian victim. It was also noted that visibility (sun) was the main contributor.

After being transferred to the hospital, Hafen died from her injuries. Authorities also confirmed that she was pregnant at the time of the accident.

According to a GoFundMe* account set up by the family, Hafen is the mother of nine and was pregnant with her ninth child at the time of the accident.

"(Rebeca) was out on a walk when she was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital," the GoFundMe stated. "Because she was late in her pregnancy, doctors had to perform an emergency delivery, and their new baby is now in the NICU."

On Wednesday, the organizer of the GoFundMe released an update saying the baby had died.

"Before he passed, Tyson (the father of the family) and all of the kids were able to spend time with him, hold him, love him, and say goodbye," the GoFundMe stated. "As painful as this is, we find some comfort knowing that he is now with his mama, Rebecca."

The fundraiser has reached over $80,000 in donations and is said to help Tyson Hafen and his family through the difficult days ahead, with donations going toward "medical expenses, recovery-related needs, and caring for the children," it says.

"Any support can help ease some of the burden and give Tyson space to focus on his children and newborn baby during this painful time," it stated. "Every gift, prayer, and act of kindness means so much to this family right now."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.