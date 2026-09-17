Police search for endangered baby, believed to be with parents in Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY — A baby boy is believed to be in danger, but may be with his parents, and police believe they fled from Utah to Arizona Thursday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is asking the public to help find the 9-month-old. Officials believe he may be with his mother, 24-year-old Isabella Edison, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Brice Lollar, who is the boy's father. Both Edison and Lollar have National Crime Information Center (FBI) warrants issued in Arizona, and neither has a valid driver's license and are believed to be on foot, police said.

Officers said the couple, along with the child, may be headed to the Flagstaff or Phoenix area in Arizona. Police traced a phone to Flagstaff and said both Edison and Lollar have family in Arizona.

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Correction: The boy was initially reported to be one year old, but he is nine months old.