Orangeville prepares for more rain after weekend flooding forces families from homes

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ORANGEVILLE, Emery County — Orangeville public works crews and residents spent Monday preparing for the possibility of more flooding, just days after a surge of water through Cottonwood Creek got into homes and property.

Workers have been clearing debris and sediment from the creek, which runs through the center of town, in an effort to give any additional water as much room as possible to pass through.

Sandbags also surround several homes and apartment buildings near the creek.

With more rain in the forecast, though, local officials acknowledge there is only so much preparation they can do.

"Hopefully we're ready for it," said Emery County Emergency Manager Jeremy Lake. "If it's anything like it was Saturday, I think we'll be OK if that's the case."

Saturday's flooding, however, was unlike anything many longtime Orangeville residents said they have seen.

"Guys that have lived here all their lives, 80 years, nobody's ever seen that much water come down the river," said Lake.

One resident estimated Cottonwood Creek rose at least 15 feet as water slammed into a bridge and carried debris downstream.

Several homes and apartments near the creek flooded, forcing about 20 families to evacuate.

Orangeville prepares for more rain after weekend flooding forces families from their homes. (Photo: Istvan Bartos, KSL)

Officials said Monday there is a good chance some of those residents will not be able to return home for at least several days because of water damage.

The Red Cross, as well as other family members, are helping those affected with places to stay for now.

The city and county have also been working to help those families while preparing for another round of storms.

Orangeville Mayor Shaun Bell said he's worried about what more heavy rain might do.

"After what I've seen on Saturday, I've lived here my whole life, and I have never seen anything like that. So, if it's worse, or as bad as what it was, it's not going to be good," said Bell.

Public works crews and other city and county departments, as well as volunteers, have done what they can to prepare, but another rush of water similar to Saturday's could overwhelm those efforts.

"That's the challenge," said Emery County Commissioner Jordan Leonard. "We've been looking for rain all summer, and it hasn't come, and now we get it all at one time. We want the water, but it would be nice if it was just a little intermittent."

Orangeville prepares for more rain after weekend flooding forces families from their homes. (Photo: Istvan Bartos, KSL)

As crews work to reduce the potential for additional damage, officials said one thing Saturday's flooding demonstrated is how quickly people throughout Emery County are willing to respond when their neighbors need help.

Lake estimated more than 100 people showed up to help fill sandbags, with still more volunteers helping at individual homes.

"You go to all these homes that we're putting sandbags on, there's another 20 or 30 people there," he said. "People are coming from Huntington, from Ferron (and) from Castle Dale; it was awesome. It was really amazing."

For now, it's just a matter of waiting to see if more flooding happens, and if so, how much.

"We've done everything we can," said Bell. "Now we just have to see."