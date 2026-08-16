Motorcyclists ride for the 20th year in remembrance of Utah's fallen police officers

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of motorcyclists spent Saturday morning alongside police officers to honor 152 Utah police officers killed in the line of duty.

They rode on Interstate 80 to Emigration Canyon, then to This Is The Place State Park and State Street, where they continued to the Utah State Capitol.

This year's ride marked the 20th anniversary of Utah's Ride for Fallen Officers and was hosted by the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Harley-Davidson of Salt Lake City,

Jim Howard, 85, is a former police officer who has been riding motorcycles for a little over 50 years and has taken part in the annual ride since 2008. The motorcycle he rode on Saturday has a sidecar attached, where Howard said he could fit his wife or a couple of great-grandchildren to enjoy the ride.

Jim Howard sits on his motorcycle during the 2026 Ride For Fallen Officers held on Saturday. (Photo: Nathan Riser)

"We just enjoy the touring into the beautiful back hills that Utah has and seeing the various historical places," he said.

Although the ride is fun, Howard said Saturday was one of the biggest rides of the year for him.

"As long as I'm able, I'm gonna be here," he said.

The event gives him a chance to visit with current law enforcement officers while remembering those lost in the line of duty.

"Giving up your life is the biggest thing you can do," Howard said. "It takes a lot of courage, and we like to support the fallen officers' families, and this kind of just gives you a chance to draw a little closer to the current officers."