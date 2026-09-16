Motorcyclist hospitalized after Sandy crash

SANDY — A teenage boy is in the hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at 8 p.m., according to Sandy police. A teenage boy on a motorcycle was traveling on 9000 South when there was a collision with a car at 470 East.

Police said the motorcyclist sustained critical injuries during the crash and was sent to the hospital.

Due to the crash, the far-right lane at 9000 South and 470 East is closed.

At this time, police said the crash is still under investigation.