Man's body found at Tibble Fork Reservoir

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Updated - July 20, 2026 at 8:09 a.m. | Posted - July 19, 2026 at 9:50 p.m.

 
Tibble Fork Reservoir, in American Fork Canyon, on Sunday, as crews searched for a man who went missing while in the water.

Tibble Fork Reservoir, in American Fork Canyon, on Sunday, as crews searched for a man who went missing while in the water. (Jody Jones)

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AMERICAN FORK — A man's body was recovered from Tibble Fork Reservoir during a search after police said he never resurfaced while swimming in the reservoir on Sunday.

A man in his 20s was swimming with a group at Tibble Fork Reservoir just before 6 p.m when he "disappeared below the surface," the Utah County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

First responders began searching for him.

"We have been using every available resource in the search efforts," the sheriff's office said.

The man's body has been recovered, and the next of kin was being notified.

Traffic heading toward Tibble Fork Reservoir was restricted while crews searched for the man. State Route 92 and the state Route 144 turnoff was also closed. Authorities asked that the public avoid the area.

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