Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting on Navajo Nation

ANETH, San Juan County — A Navajo Nation man pleaded guilty last week to fatally shooting a person during a confrontation last year.

Chevel Cottonwood, 35, was taken into federal custody in June 2025 after the death of Winston Billie. Cottonwood was subsequently charged in federal court with murder in the second degree while within Indian Country, and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to court records.

The charges say Cottonwood, who is a member of the Navajo Nation, killed Billie "deliberately or intentionally, or to act with reckless and wanton disregard for human life."

On June 10, the Navajo Police Department "received a call reporting gunfire near the Hovenweep area north of Aneth" just before 5:30 a.m. Officers were directed by a woman to a residence in Montezuma Creek where they found Billie's body and a woman claiming to be his girlfriend, the federal charges said.

The woman "explained that she was trying to sleep when she heard two gunshots from the living room at approximately 4 a.m.," according to the warrant. "She stated that Mr. Billie then came into her room and told her he did not know why Chevel Cottonwood was acting the way he was. Mr. Billie then went back to the living room and started arguing with Chevel Cottonwood.

"Thereafter, (the woman) says she heard another gunshot and saw the flash of the discharge. She then went to the living room and saw Mr. Billie lying on the floor, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound," the charges state.

Using a drone, agents found Cottonwood hiding nearby in some bushes, according to the charges. Officers searched his home the next day and located the gun that was used.

In an interview with police, Cottonwood claimed Billie had been staying with him for a few weeks and after the girlfriend brought alcohol home, they drank and got into a fight, the charge said. Cottonwood then hit Billie with a flashlight.

"He stated that he was worried that Mr. Billie was going to come after him, and that Mr. Billie had been acting strangely. He said that he went and retrieved his firearm from his room, and later, when Mr. Billie moved toward him at some point, that he shot him," the charges said.

On Aug. 24, Cottonwood pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter while within Indian Country and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In his plea, he said he killed Billie "upon sudden quarrel or heat of passion."

"I was involved in a confrontation with (Billie). While enraged and lacking normal self-control, I shot and killed (Billie) with a firearm," the plea states.

The plea stipulates Cottonwood will be sentenced to 13 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, and a consecutive term of three years for the firearm charge, for a total of 16 years.