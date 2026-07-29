Man charged with murder in Park City stabbing

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 29, 2026 at 4:02 p.m.

 
A man who police say called another man a "reptilian" while stabbing him 10 times was charged Wednesday with murder.

A man who police say called another man a "reptilian" while stabbing him 10 times was charged Wednesday with murder. (Barbra Ford, Shutterstock)

Save Story

PARK CITY — A Salt Lake City man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Park City over the July 24 holiday weekend has been charged with murder.

Austin Kenneth Garceau, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with the first-degree felony.

Police were called just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday to the 500 block of Deer Valley Drive. Damon Martez Enman, 34, of West Jordan, had called 911 to report he had been stabbed by Garceau, according to a police booking affidavit.

"During the 911 call, male voices are repeatedly heard yelling in the background, 'Austin, stop,'" charging documents state.

Enmam told police that Garceau said, "'I'm going to kill you' and stabbed him. Medical personnel transported Enman to the hospital, where he died from his injuries," according to charging documents.

An autopsy found that Enman was stabbed 10 times, the charges state.

Another witness in the home said Garceau called Enman a "reptilian" while stabbing him, according to the charges. Enman yelled for help, saying, "Stop him, he's going to kill me. I'm dying."

A possible motive for the attack was not revealed in court documents.

Prosecutors have requested that Garceau be held in the Summit County Jail without the possibility of positing bail pending trial.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSummit/Wasatch County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  