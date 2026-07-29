Man charged with murder in Park City stabbing

PARK CITY — A Salt Lake City man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Park City over the July 24 holiday weekend has been charged with murder.

Austin Kenneth Garceau, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with the first-degree felony.

Police were called just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday to the 500 block of Deer Valley Drive. Damon Martez Enman, 34, of West Jordan, had called 911 to report he had been stabbed by Garceau, according to a police booking affidavit.

"During the 911 call, male voices are repeatedly heard yelling in the background, 'Austin, stop,'" charging documents state.

Enmam told police that Garceau said, "'I'm going to kill you' and stabbed him. Medical personnel transported Enman to the hospital, where he died from his injuries," according to charging documents.

An autopsy found that Enman was stabbed 10 times, the charges state.

Another witness in the home said Garceau called Enman a "reptilian" while stabbing him, according to the charges. Enman yelled for help, saying, "Stop him, he's going to kill me. I'm dying."

A possible motive for the attack was not revealed in court documents.

Prosecutors have requested that Garceau be held in the Summit County Jail without the possibility of positing bail pending trial.