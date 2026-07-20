Man arrested for allegedly trying to kill woman who did not 'believe' him

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 20, 2026 at 1:59 p.m.

 
A man who punched a woman in Salt Lake City because she allegedly did not believe him was arrested for investigation of attempted murder.

A man who punched a woman in Salt Lake City because she allegedly did not believe him was arrested for investigation of attempted murder. (Jinga, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A 35-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman because she didn't believe him was arrested Sunday night.

Garrett Thomas Stewart was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted murder, causing property damage and public intoxication.

The investigation began just after 8:30 p.m. when Salt Lake City police responded to a report of a fight near 1700 East Harvard Ave. Officers arrived to find a woman sitting down who "had blood all over her face. Upon closer observation I noted an open laceration above her right eye," according to a police booking affidavit.

Stewart was located on scene and arrested. As officers attempted to put him into a patrol car, police noted that he "did not appear able to maintain his own weight and continued to bend over," the affidavit states.

Police questioned Stewart who admitted to punching out the side window of a vehicle after ordering the driver to get out, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly hit a woman and told police that he "was trying to kill her because she did not believe him," the affidavit states. Stewart did not elaborate on what he meant by that, according to police.

Stewart "advised that he did consume 'shrooms,' which I understood as illegal mushrooms," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was in good condition, according to police.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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