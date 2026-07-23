Man accused of multiple RSL burglaries at stadium

SANDY — Sandy police have arrested a man and accused him of breaking into America First Field, the home of Real Salt Lake, on multiple occasions.

When he was captured, Nathanial Joseph Senger was wearing an RSL jersey and had just stolen an RSL van from the parking lot, according to police.

Senger, 50, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of four counts of burglary, two counts of theft, drug possession, stealing a bank card and engaging in pattern of unlawful activity.

According to police, detectives have been investigating multiple reports of burglaries since January, many of them occurring at the soccer stadium, 9256 S. State.

On June 28, about 12:30 a.m., "a male entered the stadium while it was closed and stole a jersey and a gold-colored shovel," according to a police booking affidavit.

Sandy Police Sgt. Michael Olsen said the jersey was a souvenir from the gift store and not one worn by a player.

Investigators later learned that the same man was believed to have broken into the stadium on June 21 and taken a laptop, the affidavit states.

On July 14, the same man "had once again entered the stadium and stole a trophy. Video surveillance showed the male leaving with the trophy," according to the affidavit.

Again, Olsen said the trophy was a replica and not an actual trophy won by any of the teams.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the man as Senger, who has a lengthy history of burglary and drug-related arrests in the area, according to court records.

"While reviewing other cases, we found that Nathanial also appeared to be the suspect from a case back in January," the affidavit states.

In that case, a hard drive was stolen from a business in the 7300 block of Union Park Avenue.

On Tuesday, Senger "was seen on video surveillance walking around the stadium. He went into some offices, but it is unknown if he took anything. Nathanial then went to a van owned by Real Salt Lake in the west parking lot and entered it. It is unknown if anything was taken, but the glove box was left open," police wrote in the affidavit.

On Wednesday, just before 2:30 a.m., Senger returned to the van, got in and drove off, according to police.

The van was located about 9:20 a.m. near 7500 South and 400 East, and "Nathanial was located walking nearby. He was wearing the stolen jersey," the affidavit states. Inside Senger's backpack, police found meth, a credit card belonging to a Real Monarchs employee, and "a large number of keys with RSL, Real Salt Lake, and other related emblems on them," according to the affidavit.

Olsen says investigators are still trying to figure out how Senger gained access to the offices within America First Field because there were no signs of broken doors, broken glass or forced entry.

He added that security at the stadium is very good, and the investigation into how he entered multiple times was continuing.

Anyone with information about Senger or the burglaries can call Sandy police at 801-560-7200.