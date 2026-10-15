Kouri Richins requests new attorney in fraud case, citing relationships

PARK CITY — Kouri Richins is asking for a new attorney after learning her attorney, Amy Fowler, represented a key witness in her murder trial in the past. She also cited her attorney's relationship with the judge and a prosecutor and her disciplinary history.

Richins, 36, said in a letter she sent to the judge, which was filed with the court on Thursday, that she does not think the relationship can be repaired, and she needs to be able to trust and speak freely with her attorney.

The 36-year-old Kamas mom and real estate agent who published a children's book about grief was found guilty of killing her husband, Eric Richins, and sentenced by 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik to life in prison without the possibility of parole earlier this year. Now, Richins is facing 26 second and third-degree felony charges primarily for fraud, forgery and money laundering.

The witness referred to in the letter, Carmen Lauber, helped Kouri Richins clean homes and testified about obtaining illicit drugs for Kouri Richins at times that lined up with when she was found guilty of attempting to kill her husband and killing her husband.

In the letter, Kouri Richins said Fowler did not tell her about her relationship with Lauber, but when asked about it said it was not a problem. Kouri Richins said she disagrees with that.

"While Ms. Lauber may not be a witness in my fraud case, she played a central role in securing my murder conviction. I believe I was entitled to know that my court-appointed attorney had previously represented her and to receive a proper explanation of whether that relationship could affect my representation," the letter said.

Kouri Richins also requested a new attorney because Fowler has told her she "maintains close personal relationships" with Mrazik and deputy Summit County attorney Margaret Olsen, who is prosecuting the case. She said she finds this "deeply troubling."

"I understand that people working in the same legal community will know one another and sometimes become friends. But given everything that has happened in my case, these relationships are not something I can simply overlook," she said.

In the letter, Kouri Richins said she maintains her innocence. She cited that two individuals have been charged with obstruction of justice and accused of interfering with her murder prosecution, and she said the full extent of that is still not known. She said she is not accusing Mrazik, Olsen or Fowler of participation, but said it leads her to be unable to ignore these relationships.

Finally, Kouri Richins cited that Fowler pleaded guilty to impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor, in 2024 and in 2025 was found to have violated the Utah Rules of Professional Conduct because that incident caused her to miss a hearing scheduled for one of her clients, which she was traveling to when she got pulled over.

"I have told Ms. Fowler directly that I do not trust her and do not want her to continue representing me. Yet she continues to insist on remaining my attorney. I find that difficult to understand. Why is she so determined to represent someone who has made it clear that she no longer trusts her?" Richins asks in the letter.

She expressed that she understands she can't choose her attorney, but said her concerns are more significant than personal preference or a strategy disagreement.

Kouri Richins is scheduled for a hearing in the case on Monday where the request will likely be discussed.

She is charged in the case with five counts of mortgage fraud, seven counts of money laundering, three counts of issuing a bad check or draft. communications fraud, and pattern of unlawful activity, second-degree felonies, five counts of forgery and four additional counts of issuing a bad check or draft, third-degree felonies.