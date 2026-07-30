Kouri Richins' request for new trial denied

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

 
Kouri Richins, convicted of murdering her husband, reacts during her sentencing in 3rd District Court in Park City on May 13. A judge on Wednesday denied Richins' request to have her convictions thrown out.

Kouri Richins, convicted of murdering her husband, reacts during her sentencing in 3rd District Court in Park City on May 13. A judge on Wednesday denied Richins' request to have her convictions thrown out. (Trent Nelson)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Kouri Richins' request for a new trial was denied by Judge Kara Pettit.
  • Richins was convicted of killing her husband and sentenced to life in prison.
  • Prosecutors seek $1.3 million restitution; Richins faces additional fraud charges.

PARK CITY — Kouri Richins' request for a new trial has been denied.

On Wednesday, 3rd District Judge Kara Pettit ruled that the Kamas mother and former real estate agent convicted in March of killing her husband, and who was sentenced in May to life in prison without the possibility of parole, will not have her convictions of aggravated murder and four other felony crimes thrown out.

In her decision, Pettit notes that Richins' request to have her trial judge, Richard Mrazik, disqualified "is not accompanied by a certification of good faith, nor is it supported by an affidavit or unsworn declaration." Furthermore, it was filed more than 21 days after her conviction, as required by Utah law.

"Even if the motion met the procedural requirements … and was timely filed, it fails to state facts sufficient to show the level of bias, prejudice or conflict of interest by Judge Mrazik required to warrant disqualification," Pettit's ruling states.

Richins, 36, was convicted in March of killing her husband, 39-year-old Eric Richins, on March 4, 2022. She was sentenced in May to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

She was not arrested until over a year after her husband's death. And during that time, she hired a ghostwriter to help her publish a children's book about dealing with grief.

In her motion asking for her convictions to be vacated, Richins' attorneys contended that they were "repeatedly interrupted" throughout the trial and that the judge "corrected counsel" in ways that made it appear her attorneys were mishandling witnesses.

Pettit noted in her ruling that a judge's behavior "must be extreme to warrant a finding of prejudice."

"(Richins) alleges Judge Mrazik was impatient, critical, hostile, disparaging and condescending toward defense counsel, and in contrast was friendly and helpful to the prosecution," the ruling states.

Pettit says she reviewed video clips of the trial submitted by defense attorneys and found that they "do not demonstrate the level of extreme behavior or conduct reflecting a deep-seated antagonism toward defense, nor favoritism toward the prosecution, to warrant disqualification. Even if Judge Mrazik's conduct could be considered as showing anger or frustration with defense counsel, that is not grounds for disqualification.

"The court finds and concludes Judge Mrazik's alleged conduct falls well short of 'reveal[ing] such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible,'" the ruling continues.

Now that Richins' motion for a new trial has been denied, the case returns to Mrazik's courtroom. One of the issues still to be decided is how much restitution Richins will have to pay for her murder and insurance fraud convictions.

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion stating that they are seeking more than $1.3 million in restitution. The figure is based on the life insurance money Richins collected following her husband's death.

Richins also still faces charges in a second case accusing her of five counts of mortgage fraud, five counts of forgery, seven counts of issuing a bad check, seven counts of money laundering, communications fraud and engaging in a pattern of illegal activity. Those alleged crimes happened prior to Eric Richins' death.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning for Mrazik and attorneys on both sides to work out a schedule of how to proceed from here.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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