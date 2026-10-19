Judge upholds decision revoking business license after carbon monoxide deaths

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 2:46 p.m.

Sarah EarnshawKSL
 
Police and other first responders on the scene after three men were found inside a running van within a closed garage on Feb. 6. A judge has upheld Utah's decision to revoke Safe and Sound Services' business license months after three clients died.

Police and other first responders on the scene after three men were found inside a running van within a closed garage on Feb. 6. A judge has upheld Utah's decision to revoke Safe and Sound Services' business license months after three clients died. (KSL)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has upheld Utah's decision to revoke Safe and Sound Services' business license months after three clients died of carbon monoxide poisoning in an employee's car.

Safe and Sound Services was ordered to cease operations by March 31, weeks after the Utah Department of Health and Human Services revoked its license.

The business, which provided transportation for adults with disabilities, appealed the decision, arguing it was not given enough time to address eight citations connected to the revocation.

Many of the citations stem from a Feb. 6 incident in which an employee is accused of leaving three clients inside a vehicle parked in a garage. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner later determined the three died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Oct. 5 ruling, other citations allege Safe and Sound allowed the same employee to work for six months without a proper background check.

The state also cited a separate Feb. 5 incident in which a staff member allegedly left another client unattended in a vehicle for two hours.

Under the original March revocation order, Safe and Sound cannot reapply for a business license for five years.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  