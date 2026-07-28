Human remains found in 2012 in Roy identified

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 28, 2026 at 6:32 p.m.

 
The remains of a man found under an overpass in Roy more than 14 years ago have been identified as Terry Richardson Chawk, of Florida.

The remains of a man found under an overpass in Roy more than 14 years ago have been identified as Terry Richardson Chawk, of Florida. (Utah State Bureau of Investigation )

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SALT LAKE CITY — The remains of a homeless man found under an I-15 overpass in Roy more than 14 years ago have been identified.

In May 2012, human remains "in a state of advanced decomposition" were located near the freeway and the Riverdale Road overpass, according to the Utah State Bureau of Investigation. The body appeared to be of an adult male.

"At the time, it appeared he was living a transient lifestyle. Because there were no personal items, identification documents, or immediate clues at the scene, investigators were unable to identify him," the state said.

The only clue the State Crime Lab had to work with was a thumbprint.

"In recent years, the State Bureau of Investigation partnered with private laboratories to utilize advanced DNA technologies, including investigative genetic genealogy and surname searches. In July, a new, voluntary submission to a public genealogical database yielded a lead," according to the state.

Investigators were able to find a man believed to be a brother of the deceased individual.

"A forensic laboratory analyzed the DNA, confirming the biological relationship," the state said.

The deceased man was positively identified as Terry Richardson Chawk, 59, of Florida. Investigators were unable to determine a cause of death but say it is not considered suspicious and the case is now closed.

"Our family is grateful to the investigators of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation and everyone who worked on our brother's case to help bring us closure," Chawk's family said in a prepared statement.

The State Bureau of Investigation is making arrangements to have Chawk's remains returned to his family.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

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