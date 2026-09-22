False bomb threat causes road closures in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Traffic was closed in a West Haven area as police responded on Tuesday to a bomb threat that ended up being false.

The incident's location was on 1900 West between 2550 South and 2100 South, according to Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Sean Endsley. Both north and south directions were closed as responders continued to work after the report was made at 9 a.m.

Businesses in the area were evacuated as a bomb squad and K-9s from Davis County cleared the scene, according to Endsley.

Although nothing was found, Endsley said there will be a follow-up investigation in relation to the bomb threat.