Evacuations issued in Millard County due to Widemouth 2 Fire

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL and Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - July 29, 2026 at 6:24 a.m. | Posted - July 28, 2026 at 9:12 p.m.

 
An evacuation was issued for people living south of Kanosh, as crews work to contain the Widemouth 2 Fire.

An evacuation was issued for people living south of Kanosh, as crews work to contain the Widemouth 2 Fire. (Brandon Whitworth, KSL)

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KANOSH, Millard — An evacuation was ordered for people living south of Kanosh Wednesday morning as crews worked to contain the Widemouth 2 Fire.

Residents in the areas of Turkey Track and Cemetery Road were notified that they needed to leave shortly after midnight, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

A stake center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was opened as an evacuation center for residents displaced by the fire.

The Widemouth 2 Fire sparked Monday and reached 5,000 acres with 0% containment Tuesday night, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook that multiple agencies responded to the blaze, and 150 firefighters were fighting the flames, with more in the sky.

On Tuesday night, the Utah Division of Emergency Management issued an evacuation notice on behalf of the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

It is unknown how many structures, if any, are threatened by the fire.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Utah wildfiresUtahSouthern UtahPolice & Courts
Devin Oldroyd
Joe Wirthlin

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