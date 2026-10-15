1 driver killed, 1 hospitalized in Summit County wrong-way crash

WANSHIP, Summit County — The driver in a wrong-way crash Thursday afternoon on I-80 was killed, and another person was hospitalized.

Lt. Zach Randall with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white passenger car, later identified as a Chevy Impala, was traveling the wrong way on westbound I-80 before it crashed head-on with a white cargo van near Wanship.

The driver of the passenger car died at the scene, and the driver of the cargo van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Randall said.

Authorities closed a section of I-80 after the crash.

Police have not yet said what caused the driver to travel in the wrong direction, but the Utah Department of Public Safety said the driver's age and potential medical conditions were being considered as contributing factors.