Daycare provider accused of punching toddler, claims she 'lost her mind'

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman who runs an in-home daycare is accused of hitting a 1-year-old girl on her first day at the daycare allegedly because she wouldn't stop crying.

Sabrina Castellano Anez, 23, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

On July 21, a 1-year-old girl "attended her first day of daycare" at Castellano Anez's home, according to charging documents. But when her father picked her up, the girl "had a 'multitude of injuries'" including "a bite mark on her left ear, bruising on her left ear, and injuries to her left eye, nose, face, and a goose egg on her head."

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police were contacted.

When questioned, Castellano Anez told officers that the toddler "was crying a lot and despite her efforts to get her to stop, she wouldn't stop crying and (Castellano Anez) 'lost her mind,'" the charges state.

Castellano Anez said she covered the girl's mouth "for one or two minutes," but then "hit her…with a closed fist" when she started crying again, according to the charges, and then hit her a second time. "Castellano Anez conceded that she shouldn't have hit (the girl) but 'didn't know what to do,'" the charges state.

Prosecutors say Castellano Anez "runs an in-home day care and reported that she had 12 children signed up for her services." They have requested that she be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.