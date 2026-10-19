Charges dismissed against rideshare driver accused of assault

SANDY — A rideshare driver in Utah who was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a client had his charges dismissed last week.

Alejandro Rendon Segovia, 27, of South Salt Lake, was charged in 3rd District Court in September 2025 with aggravated kidnapping and object rape, first-degree felonies; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Last Monday, deputy district attorney Alberto Becerra filed a motion to dismiss the case "in the interests of justice." While no specific reasoning was stated for the dismissal, court documents showed Segovia had successfully completed a home confinement monitoring program with no violations and has been compliant with all pretrial supervision requirements.

The court approved the dismissal the next day, and all three charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile the charges at a later date.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Aug. 30, 2025, when a woman ordered a Lyft rideshare early in the morning for her 19-year-old cousin. The woman told police that "according to the rideshare app, they drove directly to (her cousin's) residence and arrived at approximately 4:18 a.m.," according to charging documents.

The ride was supposed to be from the woman's home in Murray to the victim's Sandy home. But the doorbell camera at the Sandy residence did not detect any movement at the time the cousin was dropped off, the charges state.

"Officers conducted an area canvas and were unable to locate (her) or any evidence that supported she had been dropped off in the area. Officers also attempted to conduct an emergency ping on her phone, which was unsuccessful," according to the charges.

According to the charges, Segovia was accused of picking up the cousin in a rental car and taking her around the valley, from Salt Lake City to South Jordan, making two stops in parking lots. By 8:20 a.m., the cousin arrived home, police said.

She told police that after picking her up, Segovia drove her to a parking lot, and she told him she needed to go home.

"Segovia began yelling and hitting himself in the face, telling (the cousin) … that she's 'like all the other girls.' (She) said she was scared and asked him to let her out," the charging documents say.

She began walking away when Segovia pulled up next to her and convinced her to get back in. She told police she "gave in" and got into the car. But Segovia then "began yelling and was swerving on the highway. She recalled that Segovia missed her exit, was yelling in Spanish, and was 'continuously slapping himself in the face and chest,'" the charges state.

He eventually slowed down enough that she exited the vehicle and walked home, police said.

"(She) reported that she was really scared of Segovia," according to the charges.

The cousin was taken to a local hospital for an exam, where doctors found bruises and scrapes on her legs, inner thigh and genital area, charging documents state. Segovia was taken into custody a few days later.

"The defendant, in this matter, used his position as a rideshare driver to prey upon the victim who was in an intoxicated state. (Segovia) picked up the victim from a residence and was paid to drop the victim off at a second residence, however, she never arrived. The defendant drove near the residence in order to 'end' the ride on the ride share app, indicating the victim had been dropped off, despite not, then drove away," the charges allege.

After approximately four hours, the victim was finally dropped off approximately 1 mile away from her home, police said.

"Based on (Segovia's) work as a rideshare driver and food delivery driver, the state believes there could be additional victims. (He) rents and drives rental cars to conduct his work, and returns them regularly, meaning he is not tied to a specific car, and evidence of any crime conducted in those vehicles would be cleaned immediately following the car's return," prosecutors wrote in the court documents last year.