Broad Fire closes I-84 in Weber Canyon

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Sept. 5, 2026 at 3:28 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2026 at 2:11 p.m.

 
The Broad Fire began on Saturday afternoon at the mouth of Weber Canyon near South Weber.

The Broad Fire began on Saturday afternoon at the mouth of Weber Canyon near South Weber. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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SOUTH WEBER — A grass fire in Weber Canyon has forced I-84 to close Saturday afternoon.

The South Weber Fire Department said crews were on the scene of the Broad Fire, which was estimated at 30 acres at the mouth of the canyon.

I-84 was later closed as flames were burning on both sides of the roadway, per incident command. Lines of trucks were stuck waiting on the side of the road for I-84 to clear.

A long line of trucks waits on the side of the road before the turnoff for I-84 off of U.S. 89 near South Weber while crews fight the Broad Fire on Saturday.
A long line of trucks waits on the side of the road before the turnoff for I-84 off of U.S. 89 near South Weber while crews fight the Broad Fire on Saturday. (Photo: Chantal Moesinger)

Both air and ground crews were engaged in fighting the fire, but Utah Fire Info said no evacuations have been ordered.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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