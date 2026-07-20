Bluffdale man charged with murder in connection to Springville stabbing

SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old Bluffdale man arrested and accused of stabbing a man in Springville multiple times has been charged with murder.

Jaxson Brooks Clift was charged Sunday in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and causing property damage, a third-degree felony.

On July 11, police were called to a home in Springville about 3:15 a.m. where they found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed or cut 15 times, according to charging documents. The unresponsive man was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Detectives going through the victim's phone found several messages sent to the victim from "Jaxson" between approximately 2:20 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. The messages included "why you scared?" and "mean anything to you?" along with a picture of the victim's car parked in his driveway, the charges state.

At 3:12 a.m., the victim is recorded on his doorbell camera exiting his home and confronting a person in the driveway.

"The confrontation lasts approximately 15 seconds. The video then shows (the victim) running into residence leaving a trail of blood behind him. In the video, it appears that (he) is bleeding from his face and underarm areas," according to the charges.

Police also found six tires on three vehicles had been punctured, and the side mirror on the victim's car was broken off.

"Law enforcement found the broken sideview mirror discarded approximately two blocks from (the) residence. Law enforcement identified a clear fingerprint on the sideview mirror. A preliminary fingerprint analysis matched the fingerprint found on the sideview mirror to that of the defendant, Jaxson Clift," the charge state.

Investigators also learned that Clift ordered a ride-share that dropped him off at the victim's house at 3:04 a.m. and another one just before 4 a.m. that picked him up less than a mile away and dropped him off at his home in Bluffdale.

The Utah County Major Crimes Unit and Metro SWAT team arrested Clift at his home without further incident. Arresting officers noted that Clift had "multiple injuries to his arms and legs consistent with an individual who has been in a fight or altercation," according to a police booking affidavit.

A possible motive for the stabbing has not been released.

Court documents only identify the victim by his initials, C.A. But a GoFundMe* campaign identified him by his first name, Canaan, saying is survived by a young daughter and her mother.

"In his final moments he acted with incredible courage, doing everything he could to protect the family he l loved so deeply," organizers of the GoFundMe stated. "Canaan was devoted father, a loving parent, and the sole provider for his family. His loss has left an immeasurable void."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.