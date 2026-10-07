Bluffdale couple recklessly caused infant's death, police say

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their 3-month-old boy.

Police say this is the second time in two years that an infant has died while in the couple's care.

Nicholas Patrick Romero, 40, and Christina Joy Patton, 39, were each booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of child abuse homicide due to recklessness.

Wednesday morning, police were called to a residence, 1561 W. Napa Ave., on a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child.

"Pink-colored fluid or matter was observed coming from the infant's nose and mouth during CPR. Officers observed multiple empty alcohol containers on or near the bedside table adjacent to the bed where the infant had reportedly been sleeping. During a security sweep, officers also observed items believed to be drug paraphernalia within the residence," according to a police booking affidavit.

Both Romero and Patton admitted to drinking the night before, and Patton admitted to taking prescription medication, the affidavit states. Police note in the affidavit that "approximately 12 hours after her reported last alcoholic drink," a breath test measured Patton's blood-alcohol level at 0.011%.

"Both parents described co-sleeping intentionally with the infant in their adult bed rather than placing him in a separate infant sleep space. Nick reported that shortly before midnight he prepared a bottle of formula, swaddled the infant, and placed the infant in a pink Boppy-type pillow positioned in the middle of the adult bed between the parents. The bottle was propped for the infant while he was positioned on the pillow," according to the affidavit.

Patton told police the boy began crying about 1:30 a.m. and she "removed him from the pillow, unwrapped his swaddle, and placed him on her chest to soothe him. Christina then moved the infant to her right arm, and both Christina and (the boy) fell asleep. Christina reported the infant remained sleeping on or against her for the remainder of the night and was not returned to a separate infant sleeping area," the affidavit states.

At 5:15 a.m., Romero awoke to find the boy "was unresponsive, pale/white in color, and not breathing." He started CPR and called 911, the affidavit states.

As part of their investigation, detectives learned that "this was the second infant death involving Christina Patton and Nicholas Romero. In October 2024, a similar case occurred involving Christina, Nick, and a female infant. The prior incident is relevant to Christina and Nick's knowledge and awareness of the risks associated with unsafe infant sleeping practices," according to the affidavit. "Based on the totality of the circumstances, Christina and Nick consumed alcohol prior to going to sleep with their 3-month-old infant in an adult bed. The infant was initially placed in a Boppy-type pillow between the parents and was later moved onto Christina's chest/arm, where Christina fell asleep with him. The infant remained in that position for several hours and was subsequently discovered unresponsive, positioned toward Christina's body."