Baby girl dies after being left in hot car over 2 hours, Vernal man arrested

VERNAL — A Vernal father is accused of leaving a child in a hot car with the windows rolled up for more than two hours on Tuesday, resulting in the child's death.

Tommy Dean Platero, 34, was arrested for investigation of child abuse homicide.

Vernal police were called on Tuesday to Uintah Basin Medical Center on a report of a deceased 7-month-old girl. The child "had a recorded internal temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit," a police booking affidavit states.

Investigators then questioned Platero, the girl's father, who had brought the child to the emergency room.

"He said he left a residence in Vernal city limits with intentions of taking the child to a daycare in Vernal," according to the affidavit. "Tommy forgot to take the child to the daycare and transported the child in a car seat to an area on north Vernal Avenue in Vernal city limits. The child was not able to free themselves from the car seat."

Police say Platero went inside a building just before 1 p.m. He then ran to the vehicle at about 3:30 p.m.

"Tommy's actions recklessly contributed to the death of the child. The child was left inside of a vehicle which was shut off for approximately (2 hours and 30 minutes). The windows to the vehicle were up. The outside temperature was approximately 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Investigators found the internal temperature of the vehicle at the hospital was between 131 degrees and 151 degrees Fahrenheit," the affidavit states.

"The members of the Vernal Police Department extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss. We also express our sincere appreciation to our partner agencies for their assistance and professionalism throughout this difficult investigation," the department stated Wednesday,