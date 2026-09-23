6-year-old girl hit by vehicle, critically injured in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle.

At around 6:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. A Weber County Sheriff's Office deputy was first on scene, noticed a girl was the victim and performed CPR, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the sheriff's office reported that the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The accident is currently under investigation.