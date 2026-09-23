6-year-old girl hit by vehicle, critically injured in West Haven

By Payton Davis, KSL | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 9:41 p.m.

 
A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in West Haven.

A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in West Haven. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

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WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle.

At around 6:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. A Weber County Sheriff's Office deputy was first on scene, noticed a girl was the victim and performed CPR, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the sheriff's office reported that the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The accident is currently under investigation.

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Payton Davis, KSLPayton Davis
Payton Davis is a digital evening news editor for KSL.

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