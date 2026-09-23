6-year-old girl dies in West Haven after vehicle collision

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A 6-year-old girl died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

About 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on 2550 South near 2700 West. A Weber County sheriff's deputy was nearby at the time she was hit and performed CPR, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died early the next morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office reported that the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash was still under investigation Thursday morning.