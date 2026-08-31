5-year-old girl shot and killed in Sandy in 'tragic accident'

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 31, 2026 at 12:19 p.m.

 
Police say a weekend incident 'involving young children' ended in the shooting death of a young girl.

Police say a weekend incident 'involving young children' ended in the shooting death of a young girl. (Carl Ballou, Shutterstock)

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SANDY — A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend in what police are calling a "tragic accident."

On Saturday, about 1 p.m., police were called to the area of 200 W. Eastgate Drive (8800 South) on a report of a shooting.

A 5-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition due to a gunshot wound and later died from her injuries, according to Sandy police.

Annette Campbell, KSL

"We were able to determine that this was a tragic accident involving young children," said Sandy Police Sgt. Michael Olsen.

Police declined to release further details on Monday about the shooting, including the age of the alleged shooter or how that person obtained a gun. It was also unclear whether police would screen potential charges against anyone.

"We urge everyone to be careful with firearms," Olsen said. "We give our sincerest condolences to the grieving family at this time."

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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