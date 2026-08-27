2 people killed in I-215 crash identified

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Aug. 27, 2026 at 4:19 p.m.

 
A crash on I-215 in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday. The Utah Department of Public Safety released the names of two people killed.

A crash on I-215 in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday. The Utah Department of Public Safety released the names of two people killed. (UDOT)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The names of two people killed Tuesday in a crash on I-215 in Salt Lake City were released.

Jody W. Thackeray, 68, and Desiree S. Thackeray, 40, were both killed in the crash, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The DPS stated both individuals were from Ogden. They were in the same car, a Jaguar, at the time of the crash.

The crash took place Tuesday evening on southbound I-215 near 2100 North, involving three cars and temporarily closing several lanes in the area.

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