16-year-old arrested in Saratoga Springs double-murder investigation

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with the 2025 murders of his mother, Jessica Lyman, and her son, Eli Painter.

The teen, whose name was not released, was booked into the juvenile detention center while police investigate two counts of first-degree murder resulting from the unresolved deaths of 44-year-old Lyman and 8-year-old Eli last year. It has not been decided whether to charge the boy as a juvenile or adult.

Both suffered gunshot wounds in what Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton called "a violent and tragic act" inside an apartment at 1244 N. Willowbrook Lane in Saratoga Springs, on March 28, 2025. The boy died at the scene and the mother died from injuries a week later, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

"We recognize that no arrest, prosecution or outcome can undo the pain caused by this tragedy," Burton said Friday. "We are grateful for the families' patience, cooperation and continued confidence in the Saratoga Springs Police Department throughout this lengthy investigation."

He acknowledged that "every day without answers has been difficult" for the families involved.

"This very complex case required an extraordinary amount of time, attention to detail and perseverance," Burton said.

A 17-year-old girl had called police after finding her mother and brother unconscious inside the residence. Police said the teenage boy was also in the home at the time, but he told them he was asleep at the time of the shooting and hadn't heard anything, according to search warrants unsealed in January.

The warrants state that clothing worn by the then-15-year-old that day had evidence of gun residue. Police made no arrests at the time. The warrants also detailed how the teenager would spend up to 15 hours a day on messaging apps and had messaged with others regarding the murders.

The boy's room was "in a state of disarray," police wrote in the warrants, adding that they also found two BB gun pistols, plate carriers and magazine pouches, and a handwritten note referencing "several forms of forensic evidence," including "serology," "DNA" and "firearm testing." A detective also reported locating a second handwritten note stating, "This is a murder story."

Police also found .22-caliber shell casings in the home, according to the warrants.

Burton said during a Friday media briefing at the police station that detectives executed dozens of search warrants, collected hundreds of items of evidence, conducted numerous interviews and reviewed extensive amounts of video, records and other information relevant to the case throughout the nearly year-and-a-half-long investigation. He said it took time to process it all prior to Friday's arrest.

We recognize that no arrest, prosecution or outcome can undo the pain caused by this tragedy. –Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton

The FBI, Utah County Sheriff's Office evidence team, West Valley police and the Utah medical examiner's office contributed to the investigation. Police, Burton said, are still conducting interviews in the case.

He thanked the families of the victims for their patience over the course of the investigation.

"Most importantly, we remain mindful of the two people at the center of this case — the victims," Burton said. "Our commitment throughout this investigation has been to seek the truth, pursue justice and provide answers to their families."