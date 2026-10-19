1 seriously wounded, another arrested after shooting triggers school lockdown in West Valley City

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 2:55 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 2:34 p.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
Police at the scene of a shooting in West Valley City on Monday.

Police at the scene of a shooting in West Valley City on Monday. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL )

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WEST VALLEY CITY — One boy was seriously injured and a person was arrested after reports were made of a shooting on Monday, which led to the lockdown of Roots High School in West Valley City.

Officers responded to the reports around 12:35 p.m. near 1142 S. 2320 South, where West Valley City Police Sgt. Kevin McLachlan said police found a boy with a serious gunshot wound.

After a search was initiated, police found the suspected firearm and arrested one person at a Salt Lake City TRAX station, McLachlan said.

The boy who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe there is no threat to the public and the scene is being processed, according to McLachlan.

Roots Charter High School was under a lockdown/hold around 1 p.m. as police assessed the area, Superintendent Tyler Bastian said.

"No one can come or go," Bastian said. "There are staff at the exits and entrances, but if parents get here, we can't detain a student."

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