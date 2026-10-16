1 man dead, 2 boys arrested after apparent shooting in Holladay

HOLLADAY — Unified police are investigating an apparent fatal shooting in Holladay and have arrested two boys, but few other details have been released.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot near Murray Holladay Road and Highland Drive Thursday at about 8:35 p.m.

"The area was searched by police and (officers) were unable to locate anything suspicious," according to a statement released Friday by Unified police.

A little over two hours later, police were again called to a report of a "male down."

"Police arrived and located an adult male deceased outside in the parking stalls of the condominium complex Chateau Foret," police stated. The complex is located at 4878 Highland Circle, less than a half-mile from the intersection of Murray Holliday Road and Highland Drive.

Two teenage boys were later "interviewed and booked into juvenile detention. There are no outstanding suspects and the weapon was recovered," police stated.

Police say they believe the two calls officers responded to are related. However, additional information about what happened, how police found the teens or what they were arrested on suspicion of was not immediately released.

Information about the deceased man was also not released pending notification of family members.

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