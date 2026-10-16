1 hospitalized in Sandy crash on I-15

Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 4:01 p.m.

Payton DavisKSL
 
Three people were extracted from vehicles, one of them hospitalized, in an I-15 crash near the Sandy exit Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Three people were extracted from vehicles, one of them hospitalized, in an I-15 crash near the Sandy exit Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol. (Utah Highway Patrol)

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SANDY — Three people had to be cut from vehicles and one of them was hospitalized in a crash near the Sandy exit on I-15 Friday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The five-car crash slowed traffic near the 10300 South exit, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Luis Silva.

He said crews had to cut three occupants from two different vehicles. One of them, a 47-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.

Silva said the right four lanes of northbound I-15 were temporarily closed during an investigation.

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