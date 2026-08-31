1 dead, 5 injured in collision with UTA bus on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — One person died, and five people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on collision happened between a car and Utah Transit Authority bus on Redwood Road.

Redwood Road and 1050 South were closed in both directions while the crash was investigated, according to a Salt Lake police post on X.

Investigating a fatal traffic accident on Redwood Road and 1050 S. Redwood Road will be closed in both directions for the next several hours. Avoid the area. — Salt Lake City Police Department (@slcpd) August 31, 2026

The post also confirmed the crash was fatal.

According to police, the bus was heading northbound on Redwood Road. At the same time, a southbound grey sedan crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the bus head-on, police said.

Police said the driver of the grey sedan died in the crash. Additionally, a passenger in that car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four people on the bus were taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash, according to Utah Transit Authority's Gavin Gustafson.

At this time, police do not know why the grey sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the bus.

Redwood Road will remain closed for the next several hours, according to SLCPD. At this time, police are asking the public to avoid the area.

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