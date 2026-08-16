1 dead, 4 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Tooele County

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 16, 2026 at 11:41 a.m.

 
One person died after being thrown from a vehicle near Aragonite in Tooele County on Saturday.

One person died after being thrown from a vehicle near Aragonite in Tooele County on Saturday. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

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ARAGONITE, Tooele County — One person died and four others were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in crashed on Interstate 80 near Aragonite on Saturday night.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release that five people were in a Honda passenger car when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned while heading west at 10:22 p.m.

"Two occupants from the vehicle were ejected," troopers noted. "One of the ejected occupants suffered fatal injuries."

The four survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the crash remained under investigation, according to the department.

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