1 dead, 2 critically injured in Kearns funeral shooting

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KEARNS — One man died and two others were injured in a shooting on Monday at a funeral in Kearns, which prompted heavy police activity and schools nearby to be placed on secure protocol.

The funeral took place at a church located at 5013 S. 4620 West, Unified Police Asst. Chief Justin Hoyal said during a news conference.

Police received reports before the funeral from people attending who said there could be a problem, and officers were there about 11:25 a.m. when they heard shots ring out on the south side of the church.

Officers found a man who was shot and had critical injuries, according to Hoyal. He said the man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police saw a second victim who was carried away to a vehicle in the parking lot. The group drove away from the area after police attempted to stop them, and the group was boxed in by officers soon after in West Valley City at 4700 S. 4000 West.

"There they found a second victim who had critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital," Hoyal said, adding that the third victim was also found in critical condition with a gunshot wound, and was also rushed to the hospital.

Detectives were working on gathering information from witnesses both at the scene and from victims at the hospital, according to Hoyal.

Although it was still in the early phase of the investigation, Hoyal said police believed the shooting was an isolated event that took place outside of the church where the funeral was being held.

Both the area around the scene of the shooting and the West Valley location where the second victim was found are expected to be closed off to the public for hours as the investigation takes place.

"It's just a very active scene," Hoyal said. "It's still very early in the investigation but we're gonna be here for some time conducting this investigation."

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Nearby schools on secure protocol

Police activity from the shooting forced Kearns Jr. High, West Kearns Elementary and Gourley Elementary nearby into a secure protocol. The secure status was lifted just under an hour later.

Granite School District announced the secure protocol on its website at 11:51 a.m., saying, "the protocol was initiated by law enforcement out of an abundance of caution." School proceeded as normal while doors located outside were locked and no one was allowed in or out of the building, the announcement said.

The shooting occurred less than a week after all three schools started the 2026-'27 school year.

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