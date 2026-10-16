1 dead, 1 injured after crash between semitruck, off-road vehicle in Carbon County

Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 1:44 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
A side-by-side and a semitruck collided on U.S. Route 6 on Friday, killing the driver of the side-by-side and sending the passenger to the hospital in unknown condition.

A side-by-side and a semitruck collided on U.S. Route 6 on Friday, killing the driver of the side-by-side and sending the passenger to the hospital in unknown condition. (Randi Germann)

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SPRING GLEN, Carbon County — A driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 6 in Carbon County Friday afternoon.

A semitruck and a side-by-side off-road vehicle collided while they were both traveling westbound near Spring Glen, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the side-by-side was killed on the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital. The Utah Highway Patrol did not provide the condition of the passenger.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions of the road were closed near Spring Glen at 12:43 p.m., though the roads have since opened one lane in each direction.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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