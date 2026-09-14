Weber State, Utah State see who can donate more in annual 'Blood Battle' competition

OGDEN — Weber State and Utah State universities are taking their rivalry off the field and into the blood donation center.

The schools are competing in the 23rd annual Blood Battle, an annual competition to see which university can collect the most blood donations. Students, employees and community members are invited to participate, with donations helping meet the ongoing need for blood in Utah communities.

"Whenever I can, I love to help. And this is one of those opportunities," said Valentina Rudys, an associate professor of economics at Weber State. "I'm healthy, lucky, blessed to help others, so I'm here."

Over the past 23 years, Weber State and Utah State have collected more than 20,000 units of blood combined through the competition.

The American Red Cross says blood donations remain especially important following a blood shortage earlier this summer.

"Generally speaking, we just sort of always need more blood all the time," said Bridger Jensen with the Red Cross.

For some donors, the competition is also a chance to give back based on what they see in their own communities.

"I work in a hospital, seeing all the signs of blood shortages," said Joey Schulz, a third-year Weber State student. "I'm able-bodied and healthy, just to be able to give back a little bit, you know?"

The Blood Battle runs through Wednesday at Weber State. The drive is open to the public.