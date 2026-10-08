Utah man creates app to combat porn addiction through accountability

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — Whether it's a discussion about age verification or content blockers, access to pornography is always a hot topic in the state.

A Utah man, however, says accountability is the real key in overcoming porn addiction, and to help others, he created an app for that.

Tyler Patterson, founder of the Ever Accountable app, said that in his own search for protection from adult content online, he found no satisfying options and instead created his own.

"I activate the protection; I've got it hooked up to a shortcut here," Patterson explained as he demonstrated how the app works on his phone. "There's now an AI watching my screen, and any time it sees anything inappropriate, it's going to report it to my wife."

Patterson said unlike other software, Ever Accountable works with social apps and can be programmed to flag anything from hardcore content to racy images and videos.

"There's all this gray area and on Twitter (now X) and on Instagram and you name it — they're just pushing the line as hard as they can," Patterson said.

The app's founder said having an accountability partner to monitor the user's activity is critical.

"Ninety-five percent of our users immediately see a huge reduction in pornography use just because they're being accountable and AI is watching and just reporting," Patterson said.

He said that while the app requires an annual subscription, a significant amount of the proceeds goes toward providing the app and its support to those who can't afford it.

"Someone who's not in a position to pay for it, we give it to them free," Patterson said. "We believe in a world where every person who wants to get out of pornography will be fully empowered to do so. I don't (want) anyone to stay stuck because they can't get out or because they can't afford something or they don't know where to turn."

Patterson said he hopes bringing addiction out into the light will lead to faster and more effective healing.

"I think pornography is one of those things that hides in secret — it thrives in secret, and we can't beat it in secret," Patterson said. "We're just going to sit in the shame for as long as we need to until we're willing to finally be open with somebody."