Smoke blankets Utah, prompting air quality concerns across the state

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Smoke from wildfires is blanketing Utah, creating potentially dangerous air quality conditions and prompting health officials to urge residents to take precautions, especially those in sensitive groups.

While Utah often experiences stretches of unhealthy air during the summer, health experts said this event is different because much of the pollution currently affecting the state is wildfire smoke.

At Sugar House Park, families were making the most of a brief morning outing before temperatures and smoke levels intensified.

"We just wanted to get outside and burn some energy," said Hannah Dean, who brought her two young boys to the playground.

Dean said the smoky conditions have made outdoor activities difficult for her family this summer.

"It's been a hard summer because I haven't been wanting to go outside because I'm worried about him coughing and him breathing in the smoke," she said.

To reduce exposure, Dean and her boys headed to the park early in the day when conditions were somewhat better.

Not everyone is feeling the effects.

"I'm not super sensitive," said Tessa Henrie, who continued her regular workout routine despite the haze.

Phillip Ramsey echoed a similar experience. When asked how far he planned to run, Ramsey replied, "About six miles."

"Honestly, I haven't noticed it," Ramsey said. "I mean, I can see it if I look across the valley. As far as my breathing, it doesn't affect me, and I have asthma."

But Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department said wildfire smoke can affect people differently, and symptoms can sometimes mimic those of a common illness.

"You'll feel a tickle in your throat. You think you have a sore throat," Rupp said. "It'll pass once the air quality improves."

Rupp recommends people limit strenuous outdoor activity when smoke levels are high and take steps to improve indoor air quality.

"Close the fresh air intake on any window air conditioner units you have, and don't exercise when we have this sort of air quality going on in the community from wildfire smoke," he said.

For those who must spend time outdoors, Rupp says an N-95 mask can help reduce exposure to harmful particles.

Henrie said smoky skies are becoming a familiar sight well beyond Utah's borders.

"I have a brother in Colorado, too, and they think it's the coming of the times," she said with a laugh.

For Dean and her family, however, the morning at the park carried extra meaning. It was one final day of outdoor fun before her oldest son undergoes surgery.

As he climbed and played on the playground, Dean soaked in the special moments despite the smoky backdrop.

Experts say the key is to listen to your body. If you're part of a sensitive group, including children, older adults and those with heart or lung conditions, you don't necessarily have to avoid the outdoors altogether. Instead, limit your time outside and reduce strenuous activity when smoke levels are elevated.