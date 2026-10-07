Flu season arriving early in Utah; health experts urge vaccination

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MURRAY — Even with temperatures reaching the 80s across Utah, health officials said flu season is already gaining momentum and arriving earlier than usual.

Speaking from Intermountain Medical Center, Dr. Tamara Sheffield said influenza activity is running ahead of last year's schedule, raising concerns as the fall season begins.

"We are having the number of cases now that we had starting in November last year," Sheffield said. "So we're actually picking up and having an earlier season."

Health experts recommend several steps to reduce the risk of infection, including frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with sick individuals and staying home when ill. However, Sheffield emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective protection against influenza.

"The key thing to protect yourself is vaccines," Sheffield said. "Anyone who is age 6 months and older can get an influenza vaccine."

For those hesitant about receiving a flu shot, Sheffield noted there are multiple vaccination options available.

"There's actually two types of vaccines," she said. "One is the shot, but you can also get a mist, which is just a little spray up your nose, and it gives you the same protection that the shot does."

While many people view the flu as a routine seasonal illness, Sheffield warned that influenza can lead to severe complications and even death.

"The flu can be deadly," she said. "It makes most people feel miserable. They're in bed for three to five days with high fevers and a bad cough."

She noted that one of the biggest concerns is the development of secondary infections after the initial illness.

"One of the problems is you can get secondary pneumonia later, like a week or two later," Sheffield said. "That can be life-threatening."

According to Sheffield, hospitals continue to see patients hospitalized with influenza each year, and some cases result in death.

She also highlighted a troubling trend involving children.

"In the last two seasons, we've had the highest numbers of children's deaths from influenza," Sheffield said. "Many of them were healthy children before."

Health officials encourage Utahns to get vaccinated before flu activity peaks later this fall. Flu vaccines are available through primary care providers, specialists, local health departments and most pharmacies.

"Better to be safe than sorry," Sheffield said.