Fairview pizzeria owner remembered, family shares mental health message

FAIRVIEW — A Fairview family is mourning the loss of a local business owner while turning their grief into a message of hope for others struggling with mental health.

Greg Smith, 53, co-owned Papa's Pizzeria in Fairview with his wife. His family said Smith loved cooking for the community and was deeply loved by his family and friends.

Smith was last seen Aug. 31. After 14 days of searching, the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office confirmed his body was found Monday in the Hideaway Valley area.

His brother, Spencer Smith, said Greg had struggled with depression and anxiety. Spencer said the loss of their father to suicide last year also took a toll on the family.

"I lost my dad a year and two months ago. I just recently lost my brother this week to suicide," Spencer Smith said. "He was missing in Sanpete County for 14 days. We found him on Monday."

'He loved to cook for the community'

Spencer Smith remembers his brother for the way he cared for others and his carpentry skills.

"He loved to cook for the community," Spencer Smith said. "He was loved by our family. His wife is just a great person; she loved him with all her heart."

Greg Smith and his wife, Stephanie Smith, owned Papa's Pizzeria, where Spencer Smith said they enjoyed bringing people together through food and their connection to the community.

Spencer Smith said Greg Smith had been dealing with depression and anxiety, a battle that he kept private.

"I don't know what was really going through his head. I think he was just done. I wish he would've got help," Spencer Smith said. "He just thought he could do it himself."

Greg Smith leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren. A GoFundMe* is helping raise funds to cover funeral expenses and support Stephanie.

Finding healing through horses

As Spencer Smith works through his own grief, he said spending time with his horses has helped him cope.

At his property in rural Corrine, Crossing Arrows Ranch, Spencer Smith said caring for the animals gives him a chance to slow down and focus on the positive.

"It helps me to relax, to really see the positive in the world," he said. "It helps me with my anxiety and depression. I'm thankful for my animals."

Spencer Smith started a nonprofit for the ranch several years ago after a family friend died by suicide. His father's death last year, followed by Greg Smith's passing, has strengthened his resolve to provide equine therapy services to the wider community. Spencer Smith's wife, Trudy Perkins, a licensed clinical social worker, provides therapy while Spencer Smith cares for the horses.

'You're not alone'

Spencer Smith said his family's experience has reinforced the importance of talking about mental health and asking for help.

"We have a crisis," he said.

According to Utah Department of Health and Human Services data, suicide was the second-leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 44 in 2023. The data also show suicide deaths were higher among males than females.

"You're not alone in that situation," Spencer Smith said. "There is help out there. There are people that love you. Your family loves you."

His message to anyone struggling is direct:

"Whatever is going through your head, don't give up."

Spencer Smith said his family is grateful for the outpouring of community support and for the efforts of deputies and community members who helped search for Greg.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis hotlines

Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000

SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388

988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988

Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

Online resources

Warning signs of suicide

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.

What to do if you see warning signs of suicide